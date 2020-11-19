Cuomo implores New Yorkers to get and stay isolated

James Neiss/staff photographerMichelle Williams with Niagara County Emergency Services hands off a bag full of face masks and hand sanitizer at Newfane Town Hall on Thursday. The county orchestrated six mass PPE distributions this week, in Barker, Middleport, Wheatfield, Ransomville, Newfane and at the Public Safety Training facility in Lockport, amid the Western New York region's sharply increasing COVID-19 positivity rate.