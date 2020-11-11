Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday imposed new restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms and home gatherings as New York state and the rest of the nation continues to grapple with rising numbers of positive COVID-19 infections.
During a conference call with reporters, Cuomo announced several new measures, including a requirement that all bars, restaurants and bowling alleys must close indoor areas by 10 p.m. each night and restaurants would be limited to only curbside food pickup after 10 p.m. In addition, the new restrictions will require gyms to be closed by 10 p.m. each evening. Cuomo is also placing a cap of no more than 10 people on small social gatherings at private homes. The new restrictions are slated to take hold on Friday.
Enforcement duties for all of the measures will fall to local governments across the state.
"COVID is getting worse by the day," Cuomo said in a Tweet on Wednesday afternoon. "All around the country. The fall surge is here. We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part. Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.