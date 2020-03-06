Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday there are currently two individuals under cautionary quarantine for the novel coronavirus in Niagara County.
Cuomo confirmed the local quarantine during an afternoon press conference in Albany where he said a total of 4,000 New Yorkers are now subject to cautionary quarantine, while 44 people are now under mandatory quarantine.
Cuomo said the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in New York has grown to 33, up 11 from yesterday, with all of the new cases linked to the New Rochelle lawyer who works in Manhattan.
