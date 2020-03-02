Cuomo: More testing, cleaning to counter spread of virus  

ALBANY — New York's strategy for containing the spread of coronavirus includes beefing up testing capabilities and the generous use of bleach and other cleaning supplies.
Noting New York is a "gateway to the world," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing in New York City that the state is instituting new cleaning protocols at schools, transportation centers and facilities where senior citizens gather.
"They will use a disinfectant, many will use bleach, which is a good protocol in flu season anyway," Cuomo said Monday.
He added: "If it smells like bleach when you get on a bus or when a child goes to school, it is not bad cologne. It is bleach."
The governor's comments came after a 39-year-old woman from Manhattan, who's employed as a health care worker, became the first New Yorker known to be infected by the new strain of virus, also known as COVID-19.
Cuomo also noted he is seeking approval of legislation that would clarify his authority to take emergency measures in response to the virus outbreak.
The last time a governor invoked his emergency powers was Sept. 11, 2001. On that day, then-Gov. George Pataki canceled the New York primary election when jetliners hijacked by terrorists flew into the Twin Towers in Manhattan, killing more than 2,600 people in the buildings, noted Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan.
"This is the first time I have seen a governor ask for something like this," Gottfried told CNHI, noting existing law grants sweeping emergency powers to New York governors.
Current law also gives vast power of the state health commissioner to respond to medical emergencies, including the power to order the quarantining of an entire city or town, Gottfried said.
Cuomo told reporters the state's focus is on reducing the virus's spread rather than eliminating it.
"Community spread is going to be real," he said. "That is inevitable."
Cuomo also said the state is moving forward with "a special effort" to counter the risk of infections at nursing homes and senior citizen centers.
To encourage people to get tested if they fear they have been exposed to the virus, Cuomo announced Monday night that New Yorkers with Medicaid coverage will not be expected to pay a co-pay for coronavirus testing. The Cuomo administration also said health insurers will be required to waive cost-sharing for coronavirus testing at emergency rooms, urgent care centers and doctors' offices.
The Manhattan woman who became infected had visited Iran recently and returned to New York on Feb. 25. Cuomo said she does not require hospitalization and is recuperating at home.
Her husband is suspected of also being infected. Officials said they are trying to locate other passengers on her flight and advise them to get tested.
Cuomo said of the woman being treated: "We don't believe she was contagious when she was exposed to other people."
State officials said the Department of Health is working with hospitals to develop best practices and procedures to stem the spread of coronavirus.
So far, 32 people have been tested in New York for COVID-19, and all had negative results except the Manhattan woman.
Meanwhile, Cuomo urged lawmakers to make available $40 million for the Department of Health to hire more staff and purchase equipment for responding to a potential pandemic.
Cuomo said one immediate goal is for the Wadsworth health lab along with a network of hospitals to have the ability to perform 1,000 coronavirus tests a day on samples collected from sick people.
The Wadsworth lab began conducting coronavirus tests last weekend after New York was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin using a test developed at the facility.
The Wadsworth lab can begin a test on a specimen in as little as three hours after receiving it, officials said. The ability of the New York lab to run such tests should help medical authorities to respond swiftly to infections, they said.
New York City's health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, said that although the nation's largest city now has a coronavirus patient, "New Yorkers remain at low risk."
Still, even at the statehouse, anxiety over the virus was on display Monday as visitors and school groups crowded into the building on a day when lawmakers were in session. As about 15 youngsters finished lunch at a cafeteria two flights below the legislative chambers, they were reminded by their chaperones to clean their hands with disinfectant wipes.
Fiscal watchdogs were also suggesting that lawmakers ensure New York has sufficient reserve funds to cope with a potential downturn in the national economy.
As the home of the New York Stock Exchange, the health of the state treasury could be affected by a slowdown in economic activity, including tourism, said E.J. McMahon, research director for the Empire Center for Public Policy.
Pointing to recent stock market gyrations triggered by coronavirus concerns, he suggested a projected $700 million increase in state revenue be held in reserve rather than be used to cover increased spending.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
