Cuomo orders closure of salons, barber shops

ALBANY -- All barbershops, nail salons, hair removal studios and tattoo and piercing parlors in New York and three nearby states are required to temporarily close beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday in the latest social distance measure, state officials announced Friday morning.
The latest emergency measures come as New York officials grapple with the COVID-19 health crisis, with more than 5,000 New Yorkers infected by the virus.
The contagion has produced clusters of infections in several upstate communities, along with more than 4,000 positive cases in the downstate region.
No date was provided by the governors of New York, Pennsyvania, Connecticut and New Jersey as to when those personal care businesses will be allowed to reopen.
The same states have already jointly required the closure of the indoor portion of shopping malls as well as amusement parks and bowling alleys. Those mandates took effect Thursday night.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: "These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans."
The four governors have also closed movie theaters, gyms and casinos.
In New York, restaurants and bars have also been closed, though customers can still purchase takeout orders.
But state officials pointed out Friday that farmers markets, because of their role in the food chain, may continue to operate, as can supermarkets.
Across the state, county governments are braced for potentially devastating impacts to their treasuries as sales tax revenues slump. The combined impact to the counties could reach $1 billion, according to the New York State Assocation of Counties.
The association projects an increased demand for health and human services from a developing recession as well as cuts in local aid from the state
“Counties are concerned that this fluctuation in projected revenue could result in cuts to state aid that help to fund vital services such as public health, services for older Americans, and public safety operations such as 9-1-1 dispatch services and sheriff road patrol,” said Jack Marren, NYSAC's president. “Any reduction in state assistance during this emergency public health response will compound the negative revenue outlook that counties are facing.”
In New York, state officials and hospital exectuvies are projecting a surge in demand for hospital rooms to deal with the growing number of people needing hospital beds. Cuomo predicts the health care system will be overwhelmed by patients who will require treatement in intensive care units, with thousands of additional ventilators needed.
Those sickened by the infection include three state lawmakers and several New York state troopers.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
