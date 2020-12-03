Cuomo pressed to halt biometric tech in schools

Citing reports that Lockport City School District was misled on the accuracy of its multi-million-dollar facial recognition camera system, state Assembly Member Monica Wallace is again calling for a statewide moratorium on facial recognition systems in schools.
Wallace, D-Lancaster, was a sponsor of legislation approved by the state Legislature this past July that would put a moratorium on use of facial recognition and other biometric identification technology in schools, pending further study by the New York Department of Education.
In its publication Motherboard, VICE Media Group reported on Tuesday that SN Technologies, the company that sold its facial and object recognition camera system to the Lockport district, overstated the accuracy of the system in terms of correctly identifying Black people.
The district earlier this year hired the Freed Maxick accounting firm to audit SN Technologies' accuracy claims. According to the audit:
— The false match rate for Black males is close to four times that of white males, resulting in one false match for every 25,000 matches found. SN Tech had claimed Black males were two times more likely than white males to have a false match.
— The false match rate for Black females is 16 times that of white males, resulting in one false match for every 6,250 matches. SN Tech had claimed the false match rate for Black females was 10 times that of white males.
Motherboard also reported on internal documents that suggested numerous technical issues on the object recognition side of SN Tech's system, “including its propensity for misidentifying objects like broom handles as guns.”
The finding “show exactly why my legislation is critical,” Wallace said in a Thursday media statement. “Although the company convinced the school district to spend millions of taxpayer dollars on facial recognition technology it claimed had near perfect accuracy, we now know that was false.”
Of the misidentification of weapons, Wallace added, “Because the system is set up to automatically alert police when it detects what it believes to be a firearm, it is not difficult to see how a SWAT team rushing to a purported school shooting in reliance on this software can cause the very tragedy it is seeking to avert."
With her statement, Wallace called on Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to sign the moratorium bill that she and state Sen. Brian Kavanagh originally penned.
“I’ve said for months that our children should not be guinea pigs for this new technology. And this report proves we can’t simply rely on the seller’s claims that the product is safe and accurate and won’t compromise student privacy. I urge Governor Cuomo to sign my bill before more state dollars are spent on this highly questionable and potentially dangerous technology.”
