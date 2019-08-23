Cuomo's license plate plan slammed

Republican lawmakers gathered Friday to slam a mandatory license plate requirement announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
State Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, discussed the legislation during a press conference where he was joined by state Assemblyman Mike Norris, R-Lockport, and Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski.
At the appearance, Ortt touted new legislation he is sponsoring in the Senate that would allow the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner to waive the minimum $25 fee for new license plates. Drivers could be charged as much as $45 if they want to keep their present license plate number.
“Once again, Governor Cuomo and his out-of-touch administration are looking for a way to bolster the state’s budget at the expense of New York’s hard-working taxpayers," Ortt said.
Cuomo's office said the license plate update is part of an effort to modernize transportation infrastructure. Existing license plates do not work easily with license plate readers, including those associated with law enforcement, red-light cameras and cashless tolling system, his administration contends. The current situation can result in misidentification issues, according to Cuomo's office.
It's an "unfunded mandate," said state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, that "should not be placed on the taxpayers."
Ortt said that if the state decision to institute cashless tolling necessitates new license plates, the state should provide them.
“If new license plates are necessary for cashless tolling, as outlined by the governor, then the state should be providing new license plates to every driver in our state free of charge," Ortt said. "It is not the burden of the drivers of our state to refund the incompetence and inability of those charged with implementing cashless tolling."
Jastrzemski called it "governance at its worst."
“This time, Governor Cuomo is creating a $350 million windfall on the backs of 14 million registered New York state drivers,” the clerk said.
Norris called the plate replacement an "egregious money grab."
“Asking taxpayers to pay $25 for new a license plate, which will essentially serve as a device that makes it easier for NYS to collect a toll is ... a terrible excuse to reach into our pockets, even for New York state,” he said.
The bill is in committee and has yet to be voted on in either state house.
