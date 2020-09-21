Cuomo says counties should specify election needs now

ALBANY — New York’s county elections administrators facing manpower needs for the November election could get assistance from the National Guard or state agency staffers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
While the governor stopped short of offering state funding, he said the county boards of election will be able to get “bodies” — though they have to spell out their needs immediately to the state, he said.
With early-voting requirements and an expected surge in demand for absentee ballots, the local boards are expecting a heavier-than-normal voter turnout for the Nov. 3 election pitting President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Cuomo acknowledged the June primary, the first balloting amid the pandemic, “showed a lot of issues for the local board.”
“We said to them: Learn from that experience. Tell us what you need,” he said, adding: “That’s what the staffing plan is. Tell us what you need. Right?”
Officials at the state Board of Elections and leaders of several government reform groups have argued the state should provide $50 million in additional funding to help local elections officers administer the election.
Beth Garvey, special counsel to Cuomo, noted the local boards are required by an executive order that they provide the Cuomo administration with a staffing plan for the election.
“We can use National Guard personnel to help,” Cuomo said. “We can use other state employees to help, right? You have a lot of local government employees right now who, because of COVID, et cetera, the agencies are doing less work.”
In Plattsburgh, Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the county elections board has trimmed back on its number of polling sites and expects to have all the poll workers it needs.
He noted some people who often work at poll sites opted not to do so this year because of concerns relating to the virus.
“We have already seen in Clinton County an enormous amount of absentee ballot requests — far in excess of what we received last year,” Zurlo noted.
In Western New York, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said: “The Niagara and Erie county boards are working feverishly to be prepared for the changes in voting, with early voting and the tabulations.”
Morinello said the effort to have counties spell out exactly what their needs are and make that data available to the state is an efficient way to approach the issue of staffing.
“To just ask for an amount of money without any delineation is not really fiscally responsible during these times,” he said.
On a related front, a settlement has been struck in litigation challenging the way in which absentee ballots have been rejected in New York.
The League of Women Voters said the terms of the settlement specify how voters will be contacted if their ballot is rejected and provides voters with an opportunity to fix the problem with ballots.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
