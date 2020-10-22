Cuomo says his team will call vaccine shots    

ALBANY — Local governments across New York have no authority to make their own rules for administering a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available and must follow the state's plans, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Thursday.
"The law is the law — and I don't want any confusion about that going forward," Cuomo said.
In a brushback pitch at local government officials contemplating a wider role in managing the vaccine, Cuomo said the role of municipal officials will be limited to "fulfilling their role pursuant to the state plan."
"There is no local role in managing the vaccine process in the state," he said, a reference to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's recent announcement that his city is planning a massive effort to make the vaccine available to its 8.4 million residents.
The New York State Association of Counties, an umbrella group for county governments that have been offering contact tracing and other services to combat the virus spread, gave a cool response to Cuomo's effort to make local governments wait for his marching orders.
The association said it hopes Cuomo "will work in partnership with the local governments who have invaluable front-line community knowledge and experience leading the response throughout this pandemic."
De Blasio got out in front of Cuomo this week when he announced the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered regardless whether residents can afford it. The city plan calls for the vaccine to be initially offered to first responders, essential workers and elderly people as well as others considered to be at greatest risk.
Cuomo has voiced doubts about the effectiveness of any vaccine approved during the administration of President Donald Trump. Returning fire, Trump branded Cuomo a "lowlife" in a call to a Fox News show, "Fox and Friends," this week.
"When a politician is willing to say that, and kill people and scare people from using something that is going to be great and really solve a big problem, they ought to be ashamed of themselves,” Trump said.
According to the latest state data released Thursday, 986 New Yorkers are getting hospital treatment for coronavirus infection, including 166 new admissions. A total of 209 patients were in intensive care units. Of the latter group, 106 patients were on ventilators.
State prisons, with their congregate housing in tight quarters, have been a factor in the recent growth in positive test results for the virus. At Elmira maximum security prison, as of Wednesday, a total of 383 prisoners have tested positive, along with 25 employees at the facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association.
While visits to the Elmira and Greene prisons were curbed by the Cuomo administration in response to requests from several lawmakers, visitors from virus "hot spot" regions of the state can still travel to other prisons to visit inmates, Powers noted.
The policy of allowing such visits to prisons in areas with relatively low infection rates stands in contrast to Cuomo's policy of attempting to seal New York off from travelers from 43 states with higher rates of positive test results. Cuomo has repeatedly maintained his policies at curbing the spread of the virus have been more effective than strategies employed by most other states.
Cuomo has not discussed the prison infection surges. He did express concern about new infections in counties near the Pennsylvania border, suggesting those new cases are behind the 1.5% positivity rate in Western New York, the upstate region with the highest rate.
The state is now providing free rapid testing in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Niagara County's positive rate was at 1.0%.
"Western New York has the issue of the counties along the Pennsylvania border, where we are seeing upticks," Cuomo noted, suggesting Buffalo has been largely spared from the ominous trend now affecting the nearby rural counties.
In Syracuse, Onondaga County officials reported new infections have increased markedly in recent days. A total of 61 new positive results were reported Wednesday, followed by another 46 Thursday.
The data showed the Southern Tier was tied with Western New York at 1.5%.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
