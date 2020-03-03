ALBANY — A 50-year-old Westchester lawyer, the second New Yorker to test positive for coronavirus, was reported to be in critical condition Tuesday while two Buffalo families are isolated at home due to concerns they may be infected, officials said.
A private school in the Bronx, SAR Academy in Riverdale, where a child of the infected lawyer is a student, has closed as a precautionary measure, according to Gov. Andew Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. Some 1,400 children are enrolled at the school.
Meanwhile, Westchester County health officials directed some 500 congregants of Young Israel Synagogue of New Rochelle, where the stricken man attends services, to quarantine in their homes.
Neither that patient nor the two Buffalo families were identified.
Cuomo said members of the two Buffalo families recently visited a region of Italy that’s now grappling with an outbreak of the virus.
Cuomo also said the State University system is arranging for students in study abroad programs in countries identified as experiencing a high number of novel coronavirus cases to return to New York.
Other measures may be taken regarding international travel plans for SUNY students as state officials await federal government guidance on travel restrictions.
The Trump administration has barred foreign nationals who have visited China and Iran over the past two weeks from entering the U.S. Travel warnings have also been issued for South Korea and Italy.
In Buffalo, the Spectrum cable news outlet reported the two families being monitored for coronavirus, known as Covid-19, involve a total of 12 people, several of whom have shown symptoms of the illness.
In Westchester, the infected lawyer had not traveled to China or other regions with known virus outbreaks, Cuomo said. That man did travel to Miami, though not in recent days, officials said.
Medical detectives are now attempting to reconstruct his movements before he was hospitalized Feb. 22 and interviewing his co-workers at a law firm in midtown Manhattan.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters that health officials have conducted coronavirus testing on seven coworkers of the infected lawyer. The lawyer is a patient at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan.
Cuomo and Zucker said it was not immediately known whether the lawyer traveled to his office via public tansportation.
The infection comes on the heels of a 39-year-old woman from Manhattan testing positive for coronavirus over the weekend. That woman, a health care worker, recently returned from a trip to Iran, another nation experiencing a high number of coronavirus infections.
While the governor has urged New Yorkers to remain calm as coronavirus concerns intensify, he succeeded in convincing lawmakers to pass emergency legislation to clarify his powers to suspend laws in the event that quarantine decisions are made.
That measure also provides his administration with $40 million to buy equipment and hire health staffers to respond to the virus.
The existing law providing the governor with the power to address emergencies was insufficient, Cuomo explained.
“In this situation, government has to act,” Cuomo said. “Quarantine is going to have to be done.”
Cuomo also said he will revise legislation that would impose mandatory sick-leave benefits on employers to protect virus patients who cite the illness when they call in sick at their jobs. Prior to the virus outbreak, the mandatory paid sick leave measure drew opposition from business groups.
The estimated lethality rate from coronavirus infection is about 1.4% of those infected, while the death rate from an infection of the influenza strain now making the rounds is 0.6%, Cuomo said.
The governor also noted the most severe heath impacts from coronavirus are felt by elderly people and those who have underlying illnesses.
About 80% of coronavirus infections “self-resolve” without hospital treatment, Cuomo said.
Data kept by the state Department of Health shows that 30 out of 41 people who have been tested for the virus had negative results, with results being awaited for nine of the tested individuals. That data also includes the two people who have so far tested positive for the virus.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
