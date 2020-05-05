ALBANY — The state's reported tally of nursing home deaths linked to the COVID-19 virus swelled to more than 4,800 Tuesday, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying his administration has been effective in managing the crisis.
"Our people are doing everything they can do," Cuomo said in New York City, noting it has been well known that nursing home patients, often advanced in age and in frail physical condition, would become a "target" of the contagion.
"What can you do better going forward?" the governor asked. "I don't know. It's something we're studying."
Cuomo noted the state Department of Health, which has some regulatory oversight of the state-licensed facilities, is conducting an investigation with the state attorney general's office into the nursing home deaths.
But that probe is too limited since it is not set up to examine the Health Department's enforcement of nursing home staffing requirements, said Richard Mollot, director of the Long Term Community Care Coalition, a nonprofit group that advocates for New York nursing home patients.
Mollot said the handling of the crisis by Cuomo's health agency should be reviewed by the state comptroller's office, the state inspector general or by the Legislature, all of which have oversight powers.
"We would strongly encourage that there be hearings on this," Mollot said.
"We are getting reports of patients who are literally wasting away and no one is being held accountable," added Mollot, who contended New York should set up a nursing home "strike force" to check on conditions within the facilities, as the state of Maryland is now doing.
A Cuomo adviser, James Malatras, said the state has been "really aggressive" in responding to the virus threat at nursing homes, by banning outside visitors, requiring temperature checks of all staffers ever 12 hours and requiring the employees to wear personal protection equipment.
Malatras also said the state has made "many facilities" available for treating COVID-19 patients exclusively.
While the homes are required to have protective gear for staff, Malatras noted, the state has provided the facilities with "hundreds of thousands" of face masks, gowns and goggles.
Last week, state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, a Cuomo appointee, sent nursing home administrators across the state, reminding them of their responsibilities during the pandemic.
"Nursing homes must only accept and retain those residents for whom the facility can provide adequate care," the Zucker letter stated.
The letter went on to state the facilities are required to notify residents and family members if any resident tests positive for COVID-19 or if the home has any deaths within 24 hours. Facilities that fail to adhere to the standards could face fines and revocation of their licenses, Zucker warned.
According to the latest state data, the virus killed 19,645 New Yorkers as of Tuesday, with 230 deaths since a day earlier. More than half of the victims have been 70 years of age or older.
Cuomo noted, "I would take all of these numbers now with a grain of salt," saying there may be questions about what constitutes a "presumed" death from the virus. "I think they are going to change over time."
The state's method for tallying the nursing home fatalities leaves out patients who died at hospitals after being transferred from nursing homes, Malatras acknowledged.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
