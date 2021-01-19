ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's proposals to address New York's fiscal crisis include a proposed hike to income taxes on wealthy residents if Congress does not come through with the $15 billion federal bailout needed to address the costs of the Covid pandemic.
Cuomo's total proposed budget, now subject to negotiations with lawmakers, was pegged at $193 billion. It seeks to close a $5 billion deficit.
In an unusual approach to constructing an annual state spending plan, Cuomo offered two separate fiscal blueprints. One relies on New York getting $6 billion in federal aid, and the second one is based on more wishful thinking that Congress could deliver $15 billion.
The lower aid amount will result in painful budget cuts, a reduction in state support for schools, a delay of a scheduled slight cut in taxes for middle class New Yorkers, and bumping the top tier tax rate from 8.82% to 10.82% for very high income earners.
The tax hike proposal and the spending cuts would be shelved if the state reels in an infusion of new federal aid from Congress.
Cuomo also said the state will initiate a lawsuit against the federal government if it fails to compensate the state for the losses he said New York has incurred during the pandemic.
That move could set the stage for state leaders to lay the blame on Washington if New York's fiscal problems grow in the months ahead. Cuomo injected the threat of the lawsuit into his budget talk on the eve of the scheduled inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, a Democratic ally of the governor.
"The Covid assault on New York was caused by federal negligence," Cuomo argued. He contended the Trump administration failed to safeguard the state from the pandemic after it spread from China to Europe, with infected travelers boarding planes to New York airports early last year.
The state Council of School Superintendents, reacting to what Cuomo billed as the "worst case scenario" plan, said the schools would lose $600 million in state support under that measure.
While Cuomo had been hesitant to increase income taxes on the wealthy, the Democrats with healthy majorities in both chambers of the Legislature suggested they are poised to head in that direction — with him or without.
"We cannot balance this budget on the backs of New York's working families," said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx.
State Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, said he was pleased Cuomo is proposing new tax credits for small businesses and renewed hopes the state will increase access to broadband services in the upstate region.
But he added that more specific details on the spending plans were lacking in the presentation, and he wants a final budget package that will address needs for improvements to roads, bridges and other upstate infrastructure.
Cuomo's proposal, said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, appears to be "based on a hope and a prayer," creating a clouded picture for schools, hospitals and nonprofit organizations now facing challenges in wondering what a final budget deal might include.
Stec said New York's primary goal should be "restarting the economy," noting he plans to get input from local business leaders on how the state can assist them.
Restaurants, small businesses arts organizations that suffered financial losses due to the public health crisis could benefit from some $130 million in proposed tax credits.
Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, also called for a strong focus on eliminating gaps in broadband service, addressing infrastructure needs and supporting volunteer fire departments.
"While now is the time for restraint and prudence, it is also the time to focus on our economy, infrastructure and our schools," he said.
Assembly Member Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, urged Cuomo to cease making "baseless political threats," arguing the governor's announced plan to sue the Biden administration amounts to "hypocrisy."
"Governor Cuomo's budget proposal today was just another opportunity for him to deflect blame to Washington for his own administration's shortcomings," he said.
Cuomo said many restaurants were devastated while cooperating with the state's restrictions and "now it's our responsibility to work with them to restore their businesses."
The governor, as he did a year ago, called for the legalization and taxation of the commercial sale of marijuana, with local governments getting a share of the revenue. Opponents of the proposal, including sheriffs, the statewide Parent-Teacher Organization and doctors, could be in for a tougher battle as lawmakers consider new revenue sources to fill the budget hole and stave off cuts to services.
Dr. Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which opposes cannabis legalization, urged lawmakers to closely scrutinize the Cuomo proposal.
“Ironically, Governor Cuomo’s budget seeks to ban flavored vaping products while at the same time it would allow the very industry that created last year’s vaping public health crisis to expand into our state," Sabet said.
Cuomo's team projects marijuana legalization could bring state coffers $350 million annually.
Even more money could be reaped by the state from a proposed state-regulated mobile sports betting gambit — as much as $500 million annually.
The budget proposals will also have effects for local governments. While the state last year began withholding 20% of the aid due to municipalities, Budget Director Robert Mujica said the Cuomo administration is now prepared to reduce the withholding to 5% of the assistance.
Peter Baynes, director of the state Conference of Mayors, told CNHI the move will result in the restoration of $187 million in assistance expected by cities, towns and villages.
Those governments would still have to adjust to $63 million in cuts, although differences in fiscal forecasts from the state comptroller's office and the governor offer hope that local governments will be spared from the budget cleaver, he said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
