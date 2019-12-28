ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has stepped up his use of his veto power in recent days to reject a variety of measures that sailed through the Legislature but which he now says were seriously flawed
Some of those veteos have been met with a cascade of criticism aimed at the reasoning cited by Cuomo.
In one instance, Cuomo left the the New York branch of the American Association of Retired Persons bristling when he killed legislation designed to create an independent office of utility consumer advocate. The governor, in his veto message, reasoned the bill was "redundant" because the state Department of Pubic Service and the Department of State's utility intervention unit protect consumer interests.
Cuomo also noted the legislation came with no funding for the proposed utility watchdog.
But Beth Finkel, director of the New York AARP, said neither agency cited by the governor is independent. She also argued they both lack the ability to challenge rate increases in court.
Finkel said a consumer advocacy office set up by the state of Connecticut saved consumers an estimated $550 million from 2017 to 2018. The veto, she said, leaves New Yorkers with an "uneven" playing field as they struggle with "ever rising utility bills." Nationally, the AARP boasts 38 million members.
In another veto imposed on a measure favored by the Democrats who control both branches of the Legislature, Cuomo derailed a bill that would have regulated pharmacy benefit managers -- specialists involved in the processing and payment of prescription drug claims.
Cuomo contended the legislation would increase administrative costs and generate "anti competitive conduct." He also noted he has empowered a state agency to probe "unjustified" and "exorbitant" increases in drug prices, while also setting up a panel to look into importing pharmaceutical drugs from outlets in Canada.
But supporters of the bill said the veto will translate into higher drug costs for New Yorkers.
"With the stroke of his veto pen, Governor Andrew Cuomo leaves New Yorkers unprotected and these shadowy corporate behemoths free to plunder the sick, over-burdened health insurance public," said Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston, the chairman of the Assembly Insurance Committee.
Former Assemblyman Richard Brodsky said the recent flurry of vetoes imposed by Cuomo is notable because they reject legislation passed by lawmakers in his own party. He suggested it won't be surprising if lawmakers begin to override the vetoes "on a case by case basis."
Brodsky, who once led the legislative committee that oversaw utilities, said while the state Public Service Commission has "done a pretty good job" in regulating utilities, "that does not alleviate the need for having someone to watch over" those companies.
In another veto in recent days, Cuomo surprised some lawmakers when he rejected a bill that would have authorized federal judges to preside at weddings in the state.
Cuomo based that decision on the fact the federal judiciary is now partially stocked with appointees of President Donald Trump.
"President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers," Cuomo said in the veto message.
Brodsky, a lawyer who practices in federal and state courts and a Democrat, called the marriage veto "weird."
Brodsky also said since Democrats gained control of the Senate this year, he has used more vetoes to reject bills than he had when the GOP ran the upper chamber of the Legislature.
Cuomo also rankled fans of electric bikes and scooters this week when he used another veto to reject legislation that would have legalized the vehicles across the state, citing such safety concerns as the lack of helmet requirements.
A bill sponsor, Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, vowed to get the bill passed again in the coming year. "New York criminalizes delivery workers who are merely trying to make an honest living and slaps them with thousands of dollars in fines," she said in criticizing the veto.
Lawmakers are slated to return to the statehouse in January.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
