Cuomo signs legislation aimed at protecting pets left in hot cars

A bill signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday authorizes firefighters and other emergency medical responders in New York state to remove animals in unattended motor vehicles under conditions that endanger their health or well-being.
Supporters, including Cuomo, say the measure will help reduce wait times when calls are made to 911 that a pet is in danger, especially in areas and at times when law enforcement or animal control availability is limited. The bill goes into effect immediately.
"Leaving a pet in a stifling hot or freezing cold car is inhumane and potentially dangerous, and emergency responders should have the ability to remove them if necessary," Cuomo said. "As a dog owner myself, I am proud to sign this measure into law to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of animals."
Existing law already granted legal protections to police who break a car window to rescue a trapped pet. The law signed Wednesday extends those same rules to firefighters and EMTs.
Supporters say the law will speed up pet rescues by allowing authorities to dispatch firefighters or EMTs instead of having to send police officers whenever someone reports a pet locked in a car in extreme heat or cold.
"By authorizing emergency medical service personnel and firefighters to remove animals from cars in extreme heat or cold situations, we reduce wait times saving critical minutes and the lives of innocent animals," said state Sen. Kenneth LaValle, R-Suffolk. "In areas with limited police resources, this new law becomes even more important as it expands the number of emergency personnel who can respond to a desperate situation where a helpless animal is in imminent danger and the owner cannot be located. Too often we hear stories about an animal who has died due to the reckless behavior of its owner. This measure will offer greater protections to our precious pets and penalize those who put them in harms way."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
