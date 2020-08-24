Cuomo: State's virus positivity rate remains low

Niagara County recorded nearly two dozen positive novel coronavirus cases over the weekend while Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York state achieved a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate on Monday.
Officials with the Niagara County Department of Health announced 21 more positive cases were reported in the county on Monday. The number reflects the number of documented cases recorded since Friday morning. There have now been a total of 1,570 positive cases in Niagara County to date, officials said.
There are currently 54 active cases, including 49 individuals who are isolating at home and five who are in local hospitals. To date, 1,417 county residents have recovered. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 continued to remain stead over the weekend at 99.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York recorded a test positivity rate of .66 percent, marking the 17th straight day the state's positivity rate has remained below 1 percent. Of the 62,031 test results reported to the state on Sunday, 408, or 0.66 percent, were positive. In Western New York, the positivity rate was 1.4% on Friday, 1.8% on Saturday and 1.1% on Sunday, according to Cuomo's office.
During his daily briefing on Monday, Cuomo said 10 more state residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19, bringing the total currently receiving treatment in hospitals to 482. Cuomo announced that seven more New Yorkers died from the virus, bringing the total to date to 25,295. Another 44 state residents were discharged from hospitals after being treated for COVID-19, bringing the total number of discharges in New York to 74,684. "Over the past couple of weeks, our infection rate has stayed below one percent. Congratulations to New Yorkers for their hard work in getting us to this point, but we must keep up that work and continue wearing our masks and socially distancing," Cuomo said. "Our progress shows that this virus responds to science, not politics. It's a function of medicine and science and biology and should be treated that way."
