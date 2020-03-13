Cuomo suspends minimum classroom instruction rule

ALBANY -- With the number of COVID-19 infections in New York reaching 421 Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is waiving a requirement that school districts must complete 180 days of classroom instruction to qualify for state funding.
But Cuomo stressed any decision to close schools will be made by the districts themselves, noting there are societal consequences, particularly for working parents.
Under the state's current policy, schools have to close immediately for a minimum of 24 hours if a student or staffer tests positive for the virus to complete a deep cleaning and to conduct an assessment.
Effectively given the green light to close without financial percussions, several districts in various regions did exactly that Friday afternoon.
Districts suspending operations included 10 in Herkimer County, the City of Buffalo schools, all schools in Otsego County and several in Ulster and Dutchess counties, officials said.
Some districts had already been closed to deal with quarantines and other virus concerns, including several in Westchester, the epicenter for the New York outbreak, Long Island and Rockland counties.
New York City, with a public school enrollment of more than a million students, was resisting pressure from unionized teachers to shut down. Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a television appearance: "A lot of kids who are less-advantaged really depend on the schools for meals."
The latest tally of infections include 50 people who are hospitalized, with 18 of them listed as being treated in intensive care units. The statewide total of 421 cases reflected an increase of 96 cases from one day earlier.
Westchester remained the county with the biggest outbreak, with 158 cases to date, though New York City was not far behind, with 154 infections, after adding 59 new cases in 24 hours.
Nassau (58 cases) and Suffolk counties (24 cases) on Long Island were the only other New York counties to hit double digits.
Cuomo expressed concern about the ability of the health care system to absorb a cascade of virus-related admissions if serious infections multiply rapidly.
New York has 3,200 ICU beds, Cuomo said, emphasizing the urgency behind the effort to contain the virus.
Referring to the escalation in hospitalizations, he said, “If you don’t flatten that curve, the wave is a tsunami that totally swamps the existing hospital system."
In another dramatic development sparked by virus concerns, the state Office of Court Administration said criminal and civil jury trials that have not commenced are being postponed, effective Monday.
That order does not pertain to those trials that have already commenced, Chief Judge Lawrence Marks advised court employees in a memo.
Marks, the New York Law Journal reported on its website, said no new grand juries could be convened "absent exceptional circumstances." However, grand juries that have already been empaneled could continue to operate.
As for school closings, Cuomo said he was concerned youngsters would miss getting meals dispensed by schools, and workplaces such as hospital and other employers would be impacted if mothers and fathers had to suddenly stay home with their children because schools were closed.
"You close schools, you now have parents who can’t go to work," he said. "You have parents who are working in healthcare facilities who can’t go to work. So it’s not that easy.”
The governor also applauded President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for clearing the way for private laboratories to conduct automated testing on samples taken from people who may be infected by the potentially lethal virus. Cuomo said he spoke to both men Friday morning.
"We think next week we will be going up to a capacity of about 6,000 tests per day -- which would be a dramatic increase for us," Cuomo said. "Testing is probably the single most important thing that we can be doing now, and, as I said, that will double. We'll be able to do about in one day all the tests that we have done to date."
New York has 28 labs now prepared to join in the testing effort, Cuomo said.
Expecting a wave of layoffs from a slowdown in economic activity, state officials announced they are dropping a seven-day waiting period for jobless people to collect insurance benefits.
Cuomo also said his administration is reviewing the possibility of ordering the closure of casinos.
Earlier this week, the state effectively closed many theater and concert venues by suspending events seating or more people. The state's order also cut in half the occupancy rating for venues holding less than 500 people in an effort to contain the spread of the virus through social distancing.
New York now has the highest number of novel coronavirus infections in the nation, surpassing the total in the state of Washington, which has been dealing with a cluster of infections for weeks.
Cuomo said he anticipates no changes in village government elections slated to be held across the state March 18.
With school closings already announced in some communities and being debated in others, telecommunications giant Charter/Spectrum said it was offering free broadband and Wi-Fi service to families with children in grades kindergarten through undergraduate college, for 60 days.
The company said the installation fees would be waived for qualifying households that are in its service areas. New Yorkers seeking to enroll were advised to contact the company at 1-844-488-8395.
On another front, health insurers were barred by an emergency order issued by the state Department of Financial Services from charging for COVID-19-related emergency room services.
Also Friday, the state Department of Financial Services announced an emergency regulation that bars New York health insurers from charging patients getting testing for COVID-19 virus at emergency rooms, urgent care centers or doctors' offices
“This emergency regulation will allow New Yorkers to get tested without worrying about cost, providing a measure of relief as the COVID-19 situation evolves,” Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell said in a statement.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
