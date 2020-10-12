During an appearance on NBC's "Today" show early Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said another COVID-19-related shutdown is possible, although not inevitable, in New York.
Cuomo, who appeared on the network's morning show to promote his new book on his administration's experiences during the pandemic, said he remains hopeful that the state will be able to tamp down virus clusters that have popped up in some parts of New York in recent weeks, which he believes may negate the need for more widespread restrictions. Cuomo noted that New York's overall positivity rate has remained relatively steady, hovering around 1% for several months now. In so-called "Red Zone" cluster areas, however, the positivity rate has been reported as high as more than 6%.
That said, hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last month, hitting their highest statewide total Monday (878) than July 1 — a concerning sign with colder weather approaching and more people leaving their homes for work and school.
"I don't believe it's inevitable. I believe it's possible," Cuomo said, referring to the possibility of another statewide shutdown. "Look, we're closing down areas that are about one or two square miles, right? These are tiny areas. But we have that kind of data and if you can target that way and close down small areas, then it's not inevitable that the spread gets so large that you would have to close down an entire city or a state."
Public health experts have predicted that there could be a resurgence of virus spread amid the cooler weather of the fall and winter. Cuomo suggested New Yorkers should remain cautious and vigilant where COVID-19 is concerned.
"We are coming into a fall and people should be worried," he said. "The experts, all along, have been telling us in the fall the flu comes back, people go indoors, schools open, so you should look for a rise."
In his daily briefing, Cuomo said the state's positivity rate on Sunday, not including "Red Zone" focus areas, came in at 1.05%. He said the overall positivity rate in New York was 1.12%.
In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the Governor's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Sunday was 3.70% - down from the 6.13% average from last week. Cuomo's office said it was important to note that weekend test results are often not reflective of the current situation and testing results over the next days will help show the impact of recent efforts to combat these outbreaks. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet had 17.6 percent of all positive cases reported last week to New York state.
The governor's office reported seven new cases in Niagara County, bringing the countywide total to date to 1,901. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the county on Monday.
In Western New York, the positivity rate declined from 1.4% on Saturday to 1.1% on Sunday.
The focus zone areas include parts of Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties.
