Cuomo talks Thruway tolls and casino revenue

YOUNGSTOWN — Motorists could be facing in tolls on the state thruway after 2020, there’s no end in sight to the continuing dispute between the state of New York and the Seneca Nation of Indians over the payment of casino revenue sharing and folks living in the 27th Congressional District probably won’t pick an interim successor to Chris Collins before April.
Those were just a few of the take-aways from a short, but free-wheeling press gaggle with Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday morning, after his announcement of the award of $49 million in funding for projects to rebuild and control flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline.
The governor said he didn’t know what action the Thruway Authority will take when a 10-year freeze on toll hikes for the roadway expires in 2020. Cuomo called the decade without toll increases “unprecedented” and said he was sure the authority would act to generate enough revenue to continue to maintain the highway.
Cuomo confirmed that the state has guaranteed to provide the Falls with a more than $12 million cash advance in 2020 to cover budget shortfalls created by the refusal of the Seneca Nation to pay casino revenue sharing funds to the city. He said discussions with the Senecas over their refusal to pay the money, provided for the gaming compact that led to the opening of Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and two other tribal gaming facilities, were over.
“We tried to discuss the matter, but the discussions failed,” Cuomo said. “They lost in arbitration and they appealed that arbitration award (in federal court). Once you go to courts, discussions are over.”
Cuomo accused the Senecas of “not acting in good faith” and said he believes they simply no longer wish to pay the state and their casino’s local host communities.
“The bottom line is they didn’t want to pay the (revenue share) that was the key to the compact,” Cuomo said.
The governor did not comment on a question about what will happen if a new compact is not negotiated before the current agreement expires in 2023.
On the question of plans for a special election to replace former Congressman Chris Collins, Cuomo said he’s eager to see someone fill the seat that was vacated when Collins resigned after pleading guilty to insider trading charges.
“I don’t like to leave seats open,” the governor said. “Because then we lose a voice (in Congress). “
But Cuomo also said he doesn’t “like to have a lot of elections,” calling them a burden on voters.
“Our next election is the presidential primary in April,” he said. “So that’s what we are considering (as a date for a special congressional election).”
The governor did not say when he will officially announce the date for the special election.
Cuomo told reporters he did not discuss a potential new stadium for the Buffalo Bills while watching Sunday’s Bills versus Miami Dolphins game in a suite with Terry and Kim Pegula at New Era Field.
“We were discussing the future of Western New York and the economic renaissance that’s taking place,” Cuomo said. “And keeping the Bills in Western New York has played a key role in that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.