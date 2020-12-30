Cuomo: UK virus strain not yet found in NY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state of New York has not had any confirmed cases of a new mutated strain of the novel coronavirus.
Not yet, anyway.
During his daily briefing on the state's response to COVID-19, Cuomo said New York performed more than 4,000 tests for the new strain and all of them came back negative. The governor's discussion about the mutated strain came hours before California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his state's first case of the variant and a day before the first case in the United States was identified as a man in his 20s in Colorado.
"It's probably in the United States. We haven't found any in New York," Cuomo said.
As he has done in the past, Cuomo criticized the federal government for not moving more quickly to impose heightened standards for incoming flights from the United Kingdom, where the strain was first reported. He noted that New York state worked with several airlines to require pre-boarding testing of all passengers taking flights from the UK to airports in New York. He also noted that the federal government took similar steps only in recent days.
"One hundred and twenty countries banned or mandated testing on flights from the UK and the United States did nothing. They finally did something a few days ago, but I think it was too late and I think the new strain is here," he said.
Cuomo said "amen" to the pending arrival of the new year, describing 2020 as a "transformative, dramatic year." Cuomo suggested 2021 will be an opportunity for the state and communities across New York to take advantage of a future that is in his view a "blank page." The key to success, he argued, would be finding ways to continue to use science and technology to ensure that the economy remains open during what he expects may be a lengthy vaccination process.
"It's not a question of reopening the economy or public health," Cuomo said. "We said from day one it was doing both and we were right and we are still right."
Cuomo noted that some experts believe the nation will not reach the "critical mass" needed to fully gain control of the spread of the virus until at least 70%, and perhaps as much as 90%, of the population is vaccinated. Cuomo again criticized the federal government, suggesting that there are estimates that reaching "critical mass" for vaccinations may not happen until September or perhaps even the end of the coming year. Cuomo said the state simply cannot afford to continue to keep the economy closed that long if those estimates hold true.
"If you look at the pace of production and delivery, this could take years at this rate," Cuomo said. "This is going to be a massive undertaking for the new federal government. It can't be that we start 2021 with the expectation that the economy will reopen when the economy hits critical mass.
Cuomo touted plans announced Wednesday to allow 6,700 fans to attend the upcoming Buffalo Bills playoff game in-person as a "pilot" that could be modeled to allow the state to "smartly and safely" reopen various segments of its economy in 2021.
The plan, developed by the state health department with the NFL and the Bills organization, will allow the limited number of fans into the stadium for the AFC wild card playoff game set for the weekend of Jan. 9. Under the plan, all fans attending the game will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry into the stadium. Fans will also be required to wear masks before and during the game and as they exit the stadium. In addition, the state will oversee contact tracing as needed.
"We think it can be very instructive to us going forward," Cuomo said of the stadium reopening model.
In other matters, Cuomo announced the signing of an executive order that extends for an additional 30 days the requirement that death benefits be paid out to families of frontline government workers who died as a result of their exposure to COVID-19. The legislation providing the benefits, signed by Cuomo in May, would have otherwise expired on Dec. 31.
Cuomo also announced that 200,000 New Yorkers have now been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and, starting next week, the state will open vaccination criteria for ambulatory care health workers and public-facing public health workers, including those administering COVID-19 tests.
"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, but it can't be done overnight and our actions will determine how fast we can reach the light at the end of the tunnel," Cuomo said. "Yes, we are getting the vaccine out as quickly as possible, and yes, we're doing everything we can to slow the spread, but we also need to find ways to start reopening businesses through the use of testing. That is the smartest way forward and that's what we're trying to explore. In the meantime, there is one message New Yorkers should remember as we approach the close of the holiday season - celebrating smart stops shutdowns. If we stay smart, stay tough and take the steps we know help stop the spread, we will get through this."
