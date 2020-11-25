Cuomo warns of holiday virus surge

The Associated PressIn this provided by the State of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds up a Thanksgiving-themed face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corp. Headquarters in Wyandanch, N.Y. On Wednesday, Cuomo warned that the holiday weekend could lead to an increase in positive virus cases statewide, with the true number likely to be known in about a week.