Kyle Lambalzer lives in the 4th Ward and was upset by what he saw. He decided to pursue the 4th Ward alderman post and earn votes for his stances on health, safety and fiscal conservatism. He secured the necessary signatures to run as the Democratic candidate and got ready to campaign against incumbent 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle.
But sometimes, life throws a curve ball.
Friends of Lambalzer informed him that a ranch-style house was going up for sale in the 2nd Ward, and Lambalzer said it was perfect for his family’s next chapter. With the clock ticking — the property wasn’t even on the market yet — Lambalzer decided to put family first and made an offer.
The offer was accepted on July 7.
Now, Lambalzer finds himself in a sticky situation. He can’t take the 4th Ward office if he wins. He also cannot get his name off the November general election ballot, because the window for declining the Democratic nomination in the 4th Ward contest is closed, according to county Democratic election commissioner Lora Allen.
So, like it or not, Lambalzer will be on the ballot, but he doesn’t intend to keep voters in the dark about his candidacy.
“The voters of the 4th Ward deserve an explanation,” he said.
With the support of Mayor Michelle Roman, Lambalzer announced that Roxanne Devine would be the Democratic Party member appointed to the 4th Ward seat should he win the election and have to resign because of his move. The two intend to go door-to-door together to give that explanation.
Devine said she’s game to serve in Lambalzer’s place, if he wins, to help protect Lockport Fire Department-supplied ambulance service in the city. It’ll be taken away if Republicans win the majority in November, she says.
Devine, 65, is a retired elementary teacher aid in Lockport City School District who still substitute teaches. She said she has seen the city’s progress during the Roman administration, even in such mundane matters as trees and streets. She said her own neighborhood used to experience power outages regularly due to trees and that has stopped. She credits Roman’s administration for listening to the people.
“She is polite and professional with everyone, even when they’re rude to her,” Devine said.
Generally speaking, Devine said, she believes that by bringing people together to discuss the issues, compromise and negotiation will produce the best results for residents.
“We all get our ideas out there and then you see the masterpiece,” she said.
Devine ran for the 4th Ward alderman’s post in 2017, going up against then-incumbent Republican David Wohleben. She lost that race, and in 2019 was appointed by Roman to the city Board of Zoning Appeals.
Roman is supporting Lambalzer’s plan to campaign jointly with Devine for the 4th Ward seat, saying that she also has heard from others that the Republican Party is against continuing city-run ambulance service and that’s as concerning to her as it is them.
“We’ll make sure a vote for Kyle is a vote for the things Kyle represented to people,” Roman said.
