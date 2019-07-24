U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made multiple drug seizures at the Rainbow and Lewiston-Queenston bridges over the weekend.
In total, CPB officers at the Port of Buffalo. which includes the two Niagara County bridges and the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, made eight seizures involving marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, and other prescription drugs, CBP officers also arrested a subject on an outstanding warrant and recovered a stolen vehicle.
On Sunday, officers at the Rainbow Bridge seized just over 13 grams of marijuana, 403 grams of THC oil and 16 grams of Adderall pills from a 32-year-old U.S. citizen. A CBP K-9 also alerted to the trunk area of a separate vehicle operated by a U.S. citizen and approximately 3 grams of marijuana was discovered in that vehicle. The drugs were seized and the travelers were each issued $500 penalties.
CBP officers assigned to the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge encountered a 34-year-old U.S. citizen who was a match to an arrest warrant in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) data base. The warrant was for charges of driving while intoxicated, open container violation and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident and arrest in Denton, Texas.
The subject was arrested and turned over to the New York State Police.
“CBP officers are constantly on the lookout for smugglers and criminals trying to cross U.S. borders,” Acting Port of Buffalo Director Sharon Swiatek said. “The arrests and seizures made over the weekend at U.S. border crossings (here) demonstrate the vigilance of our officers and the important relationship we have with our local law enforcement partners.”
Officers and K-9 teams assigned to the Peace Bridge warehouse seized just over 35 pounds of marijuana from three separate shipments as well as 180 counterfeit Cialis pills from a shipment manifested as “wraps” on Saturday.
On Sunday, CBP officers assigned to the inspection lanes on the bridge seized just over 28 grams of marijuana from a 25-year-old Canadian citizen who was subsequently refused entry into the U.S.
During another inspection on Sunday, a K-9 team discovered just over 16 grams of marijuana and 9 grams of THC oil in the glove box of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old U.S. citizen. Both of the individuals involved in those incidents had their marijuana seized and were issued $500 penalties.
Peace Bridge CPB officers were also alerted to a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Canadian citizen after determining that the vehicle had been stolen from a rental company at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport. After confirming the theft and an arrest warrant, the driver and vehicle were turned over to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police Department.
