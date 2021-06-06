Customs officers seize millions in pot

LEWISTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and Homeland Security Investigations special agents seized more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana from a commercial shipment on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.
The seizure took place Wednesday, when officers and agents selected a commercial shipment that was manifested as “paper” for a secondary inspection. The truck and trailer underwent an x-ray exam that revealed anomalies in the trailer.
A subsequent physical inspection of the shipment revealed 1.275 vacuum-sealed packages containing suspected marijuana inside boxes loaded on pallets. CBP officers field-tested and confirmed that packages contained marijuana with an estimated street value of $2.8 million dollars.
Earlier in the week, CBP officers seized another shipment of approximately 1,663 pounds of marijuana at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo. That commercial shipment also manifested as “paper”,
The two seizures mean officers recovered a total to over 3,000 pounds of pot in a 24-hour period, with an estimated street value of more than $6 million dollars.
“The officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo continue to demonstrate their steadfast dedication to intercepting illegal contraband,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “I am proud of their commitment to secure our border and the excellent collaboration we have with our partners at HSI.”
The seizures are now being investigated further by HSI agents.
