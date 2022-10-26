CAMBRIA — George J. Bush was honored Tuesday morning at a baseball diamond being named after him in the town’s park.
Bush had served as Cambria’s deputy supervisor for several years, starting in 1992 through 2011, during which he became the “driving force” for the purchase of the property that both the diamond and the rest of the park was located on.
According to Supervisor Wright Ellis, the honor came later than what was hoped.
The resolution to change Baseball Diamond #1 to George J. Bush Field came when Bush stepped down in 2012.
“Unfortunately it took until now to put all those ideas into action,” Ellis said and laughed.
“So this is the formal dedication — as formal as the Town of Cambria gets.”
For Bush, his involvement in youth programs, including chairing the recreation and parks committee from 1975-1991, was a simple enough of a story.
His own grandson was on a baseball team in Ransomville, but there was no one to play in the locale. That’s when Bush took the team’s plight to the Niagara-Wheatfield league. The team was immediately accepted to be part of the league’s games.
By the end of the season, Bush said he was voted by the players to be the best manager in the Wheatfield league, which he noted was strange because he was the only manager not from Wheatfield.
Bush also served as president of the Niagara/Orleans BOCES board. He smiled as he said that he had the world cornered on jobs that didn’t pay anything.
His inclusion onto the town board in Cambria came unexpectedly.
“I went to the meeting to find out about something and they asked me to be on the board!” Bush said after noting there was an opening because of a member stepping down.
“Never go to a meeting if you’re not prepared to join it,” he joked.
The field was commemorated with a ribbon cutting and the unveiling of a plaque showing all of the accomplishments Bush had made in the Town of Cambria. They included architect of Cambria Town Park, Founder and chairman of the Town Wide Yard Sale and designer of the original Town Park Sign.
