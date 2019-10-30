Cypress Creek Renewables, which is proposing a 900-acre solar project in the towns of Pendleton and Cambria, announced a $10.3 million Community Investment Plan on Wednesday.
Kevin Kohlstedt said the commitment would start once the project successfully completes the Article 10 of Public Service Law permitting process and begins construction. Kohlstedt argued that the $10 million allocation would contribute nearly 10 times the amount of funds to local tax districts as compared with 2019 taxes assessed on the properties, pointing out the Cambria and Pendleton online assessment roll systems say the collective taxable value of the parcels under consideration is $1.7 million.
The payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) would be spread over 15 to 20 years, depending on the PILOT discussions with the county, towns and school district. The timing of the Host Community Agreement is also subject to input and feedback from the communities, Kohlstedt said.
Starpoint Central School District would receive $201,000 in the first year of the agreement; taxes on the parcels total just under $19,000 for 2019. The towns of Cambria and Pendleton and Niagara County would receive nearly 10 times the amount from the PILOT agreement and real property taxes related to the project as they currently receive from taxes on the parcels, according to Kohlstedt.
Supplementing the PILOT and real property tax packages would be a Host Community Agreement (HCA) of $4.3 million, with Cypress Creek Renewables allocating $1 million each to the Town of Cambria and to the Town of Pendleton, and $200,000 to support emergency responders, local veterans initiatives at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, workforce training, and STEM education
The remaining funds, totaling $2.08 million, would be set aside for the benefit of local organizations and residents within the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton, with specific allocations to be determined following discussion with the communities.
“We are excited to continue the conversation with the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton, to identify the best and most beneficial uses of this funding package,” Kohlstedt said.
In summary, this plan could offer:
• $6,000,000 for town, county, and school district tax and PILOT contributions
• $2,080,000 to be allocated pending input from the communities
• $1,000,000 for the Town of Cambria
• $1,000,000 for the Town of Pendleton
• $200,000 to support emergency responders, local veterans’ initiatives, community college workforce development, STEM education, and youth farming programs
“Cypress Creek Renewables is focused on working with the communities to ensure Bear Ridge benefits local residents for decades to come,” said Kohlstedt. “We look forward to sharing input and ideas with the local municipalities, residents, and community groups.”
Bear Ridge Solar recently opened a community outreach office, and the project team has begun meeting with neighbors adjacent to the project site to discuss ideas related to project layout. The team has reached out to over 100 project neighbors to date and is actively conducting property walks with those interested. A revised project layout will be developed once input has been collected.
The Bear Ridge Solar Community Outreach Office is located at 6421 Campbell Blvd., Suite B, Lockport. Appointments and project information can be obtained by contacting Community Engagement Coordinator Rikki Cason at Rikki.Cason@ccrenew.com or by calling 226-5676.
