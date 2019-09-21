SANBORN — Cypress Creek Renewables is again delaying the opening of its community office and it is unclear when the office will be opened.
Cypress Creek's most recently announced opening time was the week of Sept. 9. Cambria Town Supervisor Wright Ellis said there hasn't been any update on when the office will be opened.
Kevin Kohlstedt, the Bear Ridge Solar project manager, spoke about the delay at the Sept. 12 Cambria Town Board meeting.
"I don’t believe we’re going to be able to make that commitment. I apologize," Kohlstedt said in a video posted by town board candidate David Edbauer. "I don’t like when I’m not able to meet my commitments."
Kohlstedt told the audience that 35 applications had been submitted for the office manager's post. He said that person will be a Western New York resident and a liaison to the community.
He was asked by an audience member what the qualifications for the person are and what he meant by a "Western New York" resident, wondering whether the liaison will be a Cambria or Pendleton resident or someone from as far away as East Aurora.
Kohlstedt said they will do their best to find as local a person as possible.
"We'd love to get someone from Cambria, Pendleton, but since we haven't hired that individual yet we just don't know at this time," Kohlstedt added.
Cypress Creek Renewables, the company proposing the Bear Ridge Solar project, would like to lease 900 acres of private land throughout a 5,000-acre project area in southern Cambria and a portion of northern Pendleton, to put up a 100 megawatt power generating facility. The developers plan to install solar panels mounted in rows on racking systems up to 12 feet high. The panels would be visible from a distance of about 1-1/2 miles, including from sites on Bear Ridge Road and IDA Park Drive in Lockport.
Residents have formed the grassroots group Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar to organize against the project. The Cambria and Pendleton Town Boards also officially opposed the project because it would violate the town's zoning ordinance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.