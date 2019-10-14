Cypress Creek Renewables office opening

Cypress Creek Renewables has named a Lockport resident as its community engagement coordinator.
Rikki Cason will be in charge of managing the community outreach office, which is now set to open on Oct. 22 at 6241 Campbell Boulevard, Suite B.
Cypress Creek Renewables, the company proposing the Bear Ridge Solar project, wants to lease 900 acres of private land throughout a 5,000-acre project area in southern Cambria and a portion of northern Pendleton. The developer plan to install solar panels mounted in rows on racking systems up to 12 feet high. The panels would be visible from a distance of about 1-1/2 miles, including from sites on Bear Ridge Road and IDA Park Drive in Lockport.
Cason was hired to oversee community engagement in the towns of Pendleton and Cambria. Cason has lived in Niagara County for more than 10 years and has experience working and volunteering in communities across Western New York.
"The opening of our new project office is part of Cypress Creek Renewables’ community commitment to the residents of Cambria and Pendleton. We look forward to meeting as many of our neighbors as possible to ensure the project reflects the interests and values of the community,” Kevin Kohlstedt, project manager for Bear Ridge Solar, said in a prepared statement.
Community outreach office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and by appointment. Cason will be available during those hours to meet with area residents and hear feedback and ideas about the proposed solar development.
Kohlstedt said his company received more that 30 applications for the coordinator's job, while noting "having a local resident work with us was of utmost importance, as we want to ensure this project reflects the values and expectations of our neighbors."
As of Oct. 22, Cason can be contacted at 226-5676 or Rikki.Cason@ccrenew.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.