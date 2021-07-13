The Bear Ridge Solar LLC, a part of Cypress Creek Renewables, will host an informational meeting at Cambria Fire Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
The meeting is in regard to a 900-acre solar farm proposed in the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton and is held as a part of the Office of Renewable Energy Siting draft regulations.
“This is your chance to hear straight from Cypress Creek and respectfully engage with their representatives,” wrote Ed Saleh to followers of Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar (COIS) of which he is a member.
Cambria Fire Hall is located at 4631 Cambria Wilson Road, Lockport.
