D’ONOFRIO: Some friends who've left

My age is starting to tell again, with so many friends leaving us in recent weeks.
Roy Ranney was one of the biggest fans of girls high school and women's college basketball that I ever knew.
I would go to cover playoff games in all parts of New York state and there was Roy, walking into the gym, always well dressed and wearing a long coat. He was my scouting report and would always give an insight about the team Section VI was playing.
I know that somewhere in heaven Roy's still watching girls basketball games from his bleacher seat in the clouds.
John “Tate” Pitrello's passing was also a sad day for Lockport. As a young reporter covering Common Council meetings at City Hall, aldermen Pitrello, along with Ed Tracy and Jumbo Corica always made themselves accessible to me and the newspaper. They also made me laugh a lot.
Tate, as we all know, was a great storyteller and a great person to be seated next to. He made everyone around him smile and chuckle with his persistent wit.
We're also going to miss Cindy Hinton, who worked for decades at the city's Building Inspection Department and recently passed away.
Whenever I needed to get a hold of former Building Inspector Jimmy McCann or just needed some general information about a property or project in the city, I could always call Cindy and she'd have an answer or could direct me quickly to someone who did.
She was a kind, beautiful, sweet lady who was not only loved by all her co-workers, but especially by her family and friends. I'm sorry for your loss.
Here at the Union-Sun & Journal, Circulation Manager Nancy Green is leaving us to take up a job with Niagara County. Not only was she hard working and good at her job, she was also a great source of information to me on what was going on in Lockport schools.
As the parent of district students, if Nancy didn't like something she either saw or heard, she'd let the US&J news staff know about it.
To those like myself at the US&J who've known her for decades, she was always more than a co-worker, she's been a friend. We're going to miss her — and her beautiful daughters — around here.
