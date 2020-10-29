He's taught theology at a Florida high school and worked for a social services agency in the Windy City.
But in his heart, Brian Seaman believes he's a prosecutor.
"Oh yeah, I'm a prosecutor," Seaman says as he sits in the conference room of his private practice office in Lockport. "This is what I want to do. I'm good at this and it's the most important job for a lawyer to represent the people in these criminal cases."
So after a tenure as an assistant Niagara County district attorney, Seaman is looking to return to that office in the top spot. He's the endorsed Republican, Independence, Conservative and Libertarian candidate for DA in next week's general election.
Seaman was born in Middleport, moved to Lockport during fifth grade and graduated from Lockport High School with the class of '94. From there, he was off to South Bend, Indiana, and four years at the Golden Dome of Notre Dame University.
He nods when asked if he went to Fighting Irish football games or stood in the presence of the campus statue known as Touchdown Jesus.
"It was a great place to go to school," Seaman said.
After graduating with distinction from Notre Dame, Seaman traveled to Florida and taught theology for a year to ninth- and 10th-grade students at Pensacola Catholic High School. Moving on to Chicago, Seaman began working at a social services agency that worked with folks who had developmental disabilities.
"You help them to manage their lives," Seaman said of his work there.
While he was in Chicago, Seaman began attending law school, at night, at Loyola University Chicago. After graduation, he migrated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he became the law clerk for U.S. Magistrate Judge William E. Callahan Jr.
His decision to pursue a career as a prosecutor was formed during his time in the federal courts and, as his clerkship was expiring, he began looking for work as a district attorney.
"I applied to the DA's offices in Milwaukee, Erie County and Niagara County," Seaman said. "In 2006, I took the offer from (then Niagara County District Attorney) Matt Murphy to come home and be an (assistant district attorney) here."
The job, he says, was everything he hoped it would be.
"I started day one with a full felony caseload," Seaman recalled. "And I did night court in the Town of Lockport and Town of Niagara and one day a week in Niagara Falls City Court."
Seaman said he's convinced that every assistant DA should "do a stint in a busy city court."
"You might have 50 brand new cases every day and then the leftover cases and trials to run that are on the calendar that day," he said with a smile.
Seaman says his interest in trying cases was first piqued during law school. He recalls watching veteran lawyers at work in courtrooms.
"I looked around and saw what different lawyers were doing," he said. "When I saw the different styles the lawyers had, I wanted to challenge myself to do that."
That experience served him as he tried "multiple" felony cases in his first year in the Niagara County District Attorney's Office. Seaman said he quickly got the reputation of "someone who wanted to do trials."
"I took everyone I could get," he recalled.
His first trial was a third-degree robbery case, where the defendant knocked a victim off his bike and then stole it. It wasn't long before he prosecuted a Niagara Falls man accused of shooting two Cataract City cops.
From there came a quick succession of homicide cases, including one with a then-unique theory of criminal responsibility. That case was ultimately affirmed by New York's highest court.
But as happy as Seaman said he was in the DA's office, "the reality of being married and having our third child" forced a move to private practice with his dad and New York State Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport.
"It was like starting all over again," Seaman said of the transition to private practice and representing municipalities including the towns of Hartland, Lockport and Lewiston.
But, he said, he never lost sight of what was happening in the DA's office.
"I kept an eye on the office, with the idea that, if there was a chance, I'd try to go back," he said.
That chance came with current District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek's decision to run for a vacancy on the county court bench.
Seaman said he recognizes the administrative responsibilities of being the county's top prosecutor but, like Wojtaszek and Murphy, who both tired high-profile cases during their tenures, "the litigator is going to come out."
"I want to be a prosecutor. I do want to be back in the courtroom," Seaman added.
He said he is concerned about the lack of diversity in the office and said the recruitment of minority ADAs will be a priority.
"I think the DA's office has to be part of the community," Seaman said. "I want the DA's office to reflect the community."
Seaman also pledged to continue efforts undertaken by Wojtaszek to solve cold case homicides.
"I'd love for every police department (in the county) to assign somebody to go back and look at their cold cases and see if there's forensic evidence we could take another look at," he said. "And I'd have assistant DAs and investigators from our office to assist them."
