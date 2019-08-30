DA defends handling of Lewiston rape case

Amid strong public criticism, Niagara County prosecutors are defending both the plea deal and interim sentence given to a Lewiston teen convicted of raping or sexually abusing four other teens in a Lewiston home during alcohol-fueled parties in 2017 and 2018.
“Both the plea and the sentence are not uncommon in cases like this,” District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said Friday, two days after the hearing.
In an interview with the Niagara Gazette, the lead prosecutor in the case, First Assistant District Attorney Holly Sloma, said all the victims in the case were “100 percent in agreement with the (plea) deal.”
“We met with the victims and their families and the victim advocate for three hours on the eve of the plea hearing,” Wojtaszek said. “And everyone agreed. We went over everything. Every single one of these victims wanted to resolve this case, short of trial.”
But an attorney for one of the 16-year-old victims said she was stunned by the interim probation sentence.
“She felt betrayed,” said the girl’s attorney, Steven Cohen.
Christopher Belter, now 18, pleaded guilty in late June to felony charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse and two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse.
Belter, who is accused of committing the crimes when he was 16 and was first charged in the case when he was 17, has not been previously identified because, under New York law, he is eligible to be sentenced as a youthful offender and have his records in the case sealed. Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon, who is handling the case, had also previously closed her courtroom during proceedings involving him.
The judge opened her courtroom on Thursday for a sentencing hearing and announced that she would place Belter on two years of interim probation.
“The judge is holding (Belter’s) sentence in abeyance pending more information from professionals about the defendant,” Wojtaszek said. “He still faces a sentence of either eight years in prison or 10 years probation or a combination of the two.”
Sheldon will determine that final sentence based on Belter’s behavior while on interim probation. Among the conditions of his probation are requirements that he undergo intensive sex offender treatment and evaluation, have a mental health evaluation, refrain from any contact with persons younger than 17, not use alcohol or illegal drugs and have no contact with his victims.
“His life as he has known it is over,” Wojtaszek said. “He can go to work, to school and home. And he needs the permission of his probation officer, who specializes in sex offenders, to do anything else. And that’s to ensure the safety of the community.”
The district attorney acknowledged that all four cases were “different” in terms of the available evidence and that prosecutors and investigators had to make tough decisions about their “ability to prosecute the cases, beyond a reasonable doubt.”
“These were historical cases,” Wojtaszek said. “We had no medical evidence, no physical evidence, no DNA.”
But a civil attorney who represents one of the victims has taken issue with how prosecutors handled the case.
Cohen said his client was assured by the DA’s office and the state police that there was “ample evidence” against Belter. She believed providing her testimony, which Cohen described as an unpleasant process for a young rape survivor, would not be done in vain, he said.
Cohen charged that the state of the case may have repercussions for future sexual abuse cases.
“The DA has given a clear message that if you are a victim of rape or sexual assault, she firmly stands behind sentences of probation,” Cohen said. “I think she is going to put a stop to young victims coming forward if they have been raped by a 17 year old. That’s scary.”
Wojtaszek, who has long touted her experience as a special victims prosecutor, said that is not true.
She added that her office has had virtually no contact with Cohen to discuss the evidence in the case.
“Steven Cohen is making accusations that this office turned its back on the victims in this case,” Wojtaszek said. “And that could not be further from the truth.”
Belter’s mother, stepfather and a family friend also face charges connected to the parties at the family’s home. They are charged with unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child and their cases are currently pending in Lewiston Town Court.
Reporter Philip Gambini contributed to this story.
