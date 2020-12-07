Officials in Niagara County are dealing with a series of positive COVID-19 cases involving workers at both the district attorney and public defender's offices.
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek confirmed Monday that one person in her office has tested positive for the virus. Wojtaszek said another member of the DA's staff who worked closely with the individual who tested positive is currently under quarantine. In addition, Wojtaszek said three more members of the DA's office were advised to quarantine based on their close contact with an individual who was not in the DA's office who tested positive.
Also on Monday, Niagara County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler confirmed that one staff member from the county's public defender's office has tested positive for COVID-19 and three more staff members who were in close contact with that individual have been placed in quarantine.
The three staff members from the public defender's office were reportedly in close contact with the individual who tested positive from the district attorney's office.
