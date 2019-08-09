DA to be honored during SPCA auction and party

The Niagara County SPCA will be holding its second annual cocktail party and auction on Thursday at Events at the Wurlitzer, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda.
The event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is sponsored by Robert and Diana Restaino and will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.
The SPCA will also present its 2019 Taylor Award to Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek for her dedication and commitment to animal anti-cruelty legislation and ensuring justice is delivered to those who abuse defenseless and innocent animals. Tickets to the event can be purchased at the door and are $60 per person and $100 per couple. Maria Genero from WGRZ Channel 2 will serve as master of ceremonies.
The Taylor Award is named after Taylor’s Island, a rocky spot in the whirlpool rapids in the 1800’s that was inhabited by unwanted dogs. It was the selfless act of a teenage boy, who risked his life getting to the island in order to rescue these dogs, that is the embodiment of the principles for which the Niagara SPCA stands. It is for this reason that the dogs of Taylor’s Island and the boy who saved them are remembered by awarding the Taylor Award to those who fight for animals who otherwise would have no voice and no advocates.
The Niagara County SPCA’s mission is to prevent cruelty to all animals through public education on their humane treatment and to provide love, care, shelter and advocacy for companion animals in the community. Since becoming a No-Kill shelter in 2012, SPCA officials say the Niagara County shelter has saved over 14,000 lives and treats about 3,000 animals per year.
