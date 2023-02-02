The Town of Royalton Republican Committee is endorsing Jeff Brown for town supervisor in the November election.
Current supervisor Dan Bragg, who has been in the post since 2017, isn’t running for reelection. The reason has nothing to do with politics, he said, it’s about family.
“My mother-in-law is not well, so, she moved in with me,” he said. “I’m just helping my wife take care of her.”
Bragg, the longtime manager of Standish Jones Building Supply, the ACE Hardware store in Gasport, is cutting back his work schedule too, he said in a quick interview at the store on Thursday.
Of his time as a public servant, Bragg said, “I’ll miss it. (But) it’s not fair for the town if my thoughts are somewhere else.”
Bragg said he will finish out his term of office, which ends on Dec. 31, and further said he’ll work with whoever is elected in November if they want his help.
In addition to the supervisor’s post, the town highway superintendent’s post and two town board seats will be filled in the 2023 election. Chairman Scott Wymyczak said this week that the town GOP committee is endorsing Greg Lindke for highway superintendent and Lee Criswell and Bradley Rehwaldt for re-election to the town board.
