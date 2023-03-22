The Village of Middleport will be under new leadership soon. Former village coordinator Dan Dodge was elected mayor on Tuesday, besting 12-year incumbent Dick Westcott by 142 votes to 69 votes.
Westcott, who was running for his seventh two-year term of office, said while this was not the outcome he desired, he’s content with the results of the election.
“I feel like the weight of the world has been lifted off me,” he said.
Dodge believes the simple need for change in the village is what made his first-ever campaign successful.
“People are looking for something to change,” he said. “It can be good to get new eyes in there and a new way of looking at things.”
Westcott said he has no hard feelings towards Dodge or anyone who did not vote for him.
“It was probably time. Twelve years is a long time,” he said.
Dodge said he is looking forward to bringing more business into the village.
“I want to look into grants, see what we can do with them and dig deeper,” he said.
Incumbent trustees Dorothy Barr and Wayne Blumrick were returned to the village board with 178 votes and 144 votes respectively. Kellie Lepard received four write-in votes.
According to village clerk Lisa M. VanBuren, 199 live votes and 14 absentee votes were cast in the election.
