Dan Engert earns a Gold Key Award

Deputy Chief Daniel Engert, the deputy jail administrator at Niagara County Correctional Facility, is the recipient of a Gold Key Award from the Western New York Chemical Dependency Consortium.
Under Engert's leadership, provision of services for Substance Use Disorder treatment to inmates has increased dramatically, according to Sheriff James R. Voutour. More than 300 inmates have received SUD treatment in the county jail over the past year and the program is being expanded in 2020.
The SUD treatment program is a collaboration with Bestself Behavioral Health and involves both individual and group therapy sessions as well as access to Vivitrol, which blocks the effects of opioids.
Engert has advocated for increased funding for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics as well, Voutour said.
The WNY Chemical Dependency Consortium works to assist in the development of accessible, cost effective, wrap-around continuum of care for people struggling with chemical dependency. It assists with prevention, treatment, recovery, education, housing, training and research services in Erie, Niagara, Allegheny, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.
Engert received the Gold Key Award during the consortium's 30th annual awards luncheon.
Engert, who has worked for the Niagara County Sheriff's Office since 1990, has been the deputy chief jail administrator since 2009.
