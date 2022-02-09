Dancing and discussion at the Dale

Food, music, and fun were key takeaways from the Dale Association's Memory Cafe held on Wednesday. The intent of the Memory Cafe’s are to give seniors, their caregivers, and other interested persons an hour of food and entertainment, while remembering the past.
Music at the event was performed by 2021 Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee Robin Grandin and her sister-in-law Jackie Volk. The two performed covers of several classic rock hits like “Stuck in the Middle with You” by Stealers Wheel, “California Dreamin” by The Mamas and The Papas, and “Land Down Under” by Men at Work.
Grandin and Volk also run the non-profit, Music to Remember WNY, which puts on similar events to the Memory Cafe’s around the region. It's focused on using music as a method of emotional healing for Alzheimer's and dementia patients, as well as disabled veterans.
“It’s a team effort when we play,” said Volk. “We don’t just like to say that we’re performing for you. We’re performing with you. People are dancing and singing along, and that’s the best part.”
Reactions to this particular Memory Cafe were positive according to attendees. Robin Andrews was a first-timer. When she arrived, she felt skeptical on whether she would enjoy the event but said she quickly came to enjoy it, especially the dancing.
“When I got here, I wanted to turn around and get out because it was so loud and the lights bothered me, but I settled down a bit and I liked the music,” she said. “It was just the socialization though, or camaraderie, or whatever you call it. I’m just having fun.”
Richard Plump, a frequent visitor to the Dale Association and their Memory Cafe’s, said he loves having the chance to socialize with others as well.
“I love it. I enjoy the music. I enjoy the good fellowship.” he said. “I come over to the Dale a lot, and this is one of the things I come for. You can just have a good time.”
Erin Strassbourg of the Dale Association, stated her own enthusiasm for the event after dancing with both Andrews and Plump.
“We had a lot of fun. The music was lively. Everyone was dancing and clapping, and I had a blast. I can’t believe I get paid for this.”
The next Memory Cafe being held by the Dale Association will be on Feb. 23. The meal will be stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, mashed potatoes, wax beans, rye bread, cinnamon pears, and pistachio pudding. Music will be performed by Michael Hund. Free reservations can be made by calling 716-433-1886.
