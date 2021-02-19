Six Flags Darien Lake has announced it will reopen on May 21 based on the guidelines set by the state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Company officials say the park will unveil extensive safety and security measures including quick and contactless security and temperature checks for guests and team members.
The park is also converting from a cash to a card kiosk system, accepting only mobile and card payments to further enhance the safety of guests and team members.
“We are pleased and energized by the reopening guidelines announced by Governor Cuomo,” said Six Flags Darien Lake President Chris Thorpe. “We have a proven and comprehensive reopening safety plan, and our team is ready to welcome guests back. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority and the new safety guidelines we have implemented will enhance our safe and fun environment for everyone.”
Darien Lake will be operating under state and local guidelines for crowd capacity limits and has established attendance caps that will be well below the park’s theoretical capacity to allow for proper social distancing. All members, season pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve.
As one of the largest seasonal employers in New York, Six Flags Darien Lake is hiring more than 1,500 team members for the 2021 season. The theme park, water park, and hotel and campground are hiring for all positions, including admissions, culinary services, ride operations, housekeeping, games, lifeguards, park services, security, and retail.
Applicants may now apply for jobs in a virtual and contact-free environment. Applications, interviews, and most trainings will all be done virtually. Interested applicants should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com.
