Darro gets WNY Broadcast Hall call

BUFFALO– In what may be its most impressive class ever, the Buffalo Broadcasters Association announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 including legendary WEBR talki show host Tom Darro of Niagara Falls.
The class of 2022 features a strong national presence. It includes: former CBS President Gene Jankowski, football analyst/reporter and talk show host Steve Tasker, writer/producer of numerous television dramas Tom Fontana, retired WKBW-TV reporter/photographer Ed Reilly, WBEN-AM morning show co-host Susan Rose, WUFO-AM president/CEO Sheila Brown, Darro, former broadcast engineer Jackie Albarella, former WIVB- TV anchor/reporter Allen Costantini, WECK-AM president/CEO Buddy Shula, former WIVB-TV photographer Tom Vetter. The legendary TV icon and Jamestown native Lucille Ball will also be inducted for the many innovations she brought to television broadcasting.
The Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame Dinner is Thursday, September 22nd with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and the program starting at 7 p.m. at Samuel’s Grande Manor in Williamsville. The MCs for the event are WBBZ-TV’s John DiSciullo and WKBW-TV reporter Taylor Epps.
“This year’s induction class is second to none with incredible national and local talent,” said Katie Morse of WKBW-TV, president of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association. “We are honored to recognize each inductee’s achievements and welcome them into the
Tom Darro is well-known for his 60 years behind the microphone in Niagara Falls. He began his radio career while a student at Niagara Falls High School in 1964, hosting a high school program on WHLD Radio. By 1967, Tom was working simultaneously at WUSJ Radio in Lockport where he hosted middays - and at WJJL Radio in Niagara Falls, where he hosted evenings. Within two years, he settled in as WJJL’s morning host. In 1975, Tom was named news director and host of Viewpoint. His news reporting from the Falls was also heard on WGR and other Buffalo stations. Beginning in 1981, while working for the Niagara Falls Tourist and Convention Bureau, he appeared on stations across the eastern U.S. to promote Niagara Falls as a tourist destination. Tom returned to WJJL in 2006, again hosting Viewpoint, where the program continues today on WEBR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.