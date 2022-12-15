Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.