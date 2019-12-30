David Bellavia speaking at the Palace on Jan. 15

Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sgt. David Bellavia will talk about his recently published book and his time in the military at the Historic Palace Theatre on Jan. 15.
Bellavia's appearance in Lockport results from a partnership between the theater and Lockport-based Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2535. Admission to Bellavia's talk, slated for 7 p.m., is $15 and tickets can be obtained at the Palace box office, 2 East Ave.
"It's definitely a big honor to have him here," VFW post member Ray Pierce said, adding that Palace Theatre management "kind of really stepped up too to have this honor."
Mayor Michelle Roman will also speak at the event and plans to present a proclamation to Bellavia.
Bellavia, of Lyndonville, is the first living Iraq War veteran to receive the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor. He was presented the award this past June by President Donald J. Trump. Bellavia was leading a squad in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah in November 2004 and helped the squad to safety after insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades, wounding some squad members.
Bellavia, who left the Army in 2005, was also awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross.
