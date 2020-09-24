Attorney David Blackley was elected chairman of the Lockport city Republican committee this week.
Blackley, a past deputy city attorney, succeeds Adam Van De Mark in the post.
Also elected to the committee's leadership slate were: Allan Jack, vice chairman; Erin Norris, secretary; Sue Mawhiney, treasurer; and Phil Lange, sergeant at arms.
Of his election, Blackley said, “I look forward to continuing the work that Chairman VanDeMark has done over the past six years as well as adding some new breath to our committee. With the current political environment as well as the ongoing pandemic, it is important that we find new ways to reach out the residents of our city. The selection of Allan Jack as Vice Chairman will be a great asset for me as I adjust to this new role.”
Van De Mark declined to seek re-election to the post.
“I strongly believe that it is important to change leadership, especially within political organizations, to avoid complacency and to renew energy," he said. "I have fully enjoyed working with this committee as well as all of our Republican elected officials and candidates over the past several years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.