The city's top attorney is stepping down from the post at the end of the year, Mayor Michelle Roman announced Wednesday.
Allen Miskell took on the role of corporation counsel when Roman became mayor in January.
Roman has chosen David Haylett, current second deputy corporation counsel, to serve as the top city attorney in 2020.
Haylett has served in both Republican and Democratic mayoral administrations. He also practices law with the Seaman Norris law firm.
