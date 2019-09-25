Cazenvoia Recovery Systems is planning to appeal a recently-passed moratorium on 360 Davison Road, which the treatment provider wants to develop into a 44-bed residential treatment facility for women substance abusers and 66 low-income apartments.
The Common Council voted unanimously Sept. 18 to pass a six-month moratorium on the property to review the zoning.
The moratorium includes an appeals process that requires developers to seek a recommendation from the city planning board and approval from the council, following a public hearing.
Cazenovia spokesman Ed Cichon said the provider is "committed" to 360 Davison Road, calling it the "ideal location" for its planned residential treatment facility and apartment complex.
"In order to continue our work assisting individuals with substance use disorders and housing needs in the community, Cazenovia would be negligent in fulfilling our mission if we did not continue our pursuit of the Davison Road property," Cichon said in a statement.
Since Cazenovia announced its plans, dozens of neighbors have organized against the proposal. Many say they worry the proposal will reduce green space and change the neighborhood's residential character.
"It’s the type of project that the neighbors don’t feel is necessary there," 5th Rick Abbott said last week.
Cichon said these statements show the "stigma and discrimination" against individuals with substance abuse problems.
