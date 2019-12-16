The Common Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a requested waiver from the recently adopted moratorium on development at 360 Davison Road.
Cazenovia Recovery Systems Inc., which has proposed development of a 44-bed residential addiction treatment facility and 66 low-income apartment units at the site of the old county infirmary, is seeking a waiver on the moratorium, which temporarily banned the city planning board from approving any land rezoning applications.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott said the waiver would allow Cazenovia to apply for rezoning of the property, which is a necessary first step before the company can submit a site plan and application for its project.
"Before their project can be considered they have to have it rezoned," he said.
Although a public hearing is scheduled, the council's meeting agenda does not include a resolution to grant the waiver, so to put the matter up to a vote Wednesday, an alderman would have to introduce a resolution and another alderman would have to second it. A resolution could also be introduced to deny the waiver.
The planning board is scheduled to hear a presentation from Cazenovia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In other news, Common Council President Mark Devine has re-introduced resolutions to approve agreements that Mayor Michelle Roman reached with the local CSEA and AFSCME units. The council was slated to vote on the collective bargaining agreements in late November, but Devine withdrew the resolution due to a lack of support within the council.
On Monday, Devine said he thinks he'll at least get a second to forward the approving resolution for a floor vote.
"I believe I will (get a second), but we'll see," he said. "This is the last meeting for the year. This is the last meeting for three members on the Common Council. ... These were fair agreements drawn up by (deputy city attorney) David Haylett, the union negotiating committee and Mayor Roman."
"They (CSEA and AFSCME) haven’t had a contract in eight years, and they deserve a vote and the people that have been on the council for two years need to vote on it."
Devine could not recall a moment in his four years on the council where a resolution could not get a second and thus a floor vote, noting that sometimes the alderman who seconded a motion didn't vote "yes" on it afterward.
Abbott said he has not yet decided how he will vote on the agreements. He said he has not been briefed on the financial impact on the city, adding that there are different opinions of the actual costs of the agreements — one from the city accounting department and another one from departing finance director Scott Schrader.
