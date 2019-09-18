The Common Council is scheduled to vote this evening on a moratorium that would halt development of 360 Davison Road for six months while the city reviews the property's zoning classification.
The moratorium would delay Cazenovia Recovery Systems' proposal to develop the property into a 44-bed residential treatment facility for women and 66 low-income apartment units, half of which would go to individuals who have undergone substance abuse treatment.
At a public hearing last month, nearly a dozen Cazenovia officers and supporters urged the council to reject the moratorium, saying the opposition illustrates the stigma surrounding addiction treatment.
"Similar to the challenges of recovery, facilities that provide substance use disorder treatment and support also face the challenges of stigma, discrimination, and fear," Cazenvoia spokesman Ed Cichon said previously. "The Davison Road property provides an ideal location for substance use disorder treatment, services, and housing, along with housing available to the community at large."
But an equal number of neighborhood residents spoke in favor of halting development in the property. Many neighbors said they worry Cazenovia's development would change the character of the neighborhood and reduce their quality of life.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott, who is putting forward the resolution, said he felt the property is improperly zoned, as its current zoning permits parks, golf courses, athletic fields, cemeteries and various essential services.
Abbott said he believes the property should be zoned for single-family homes, not for the type of large, multi-unit residences that Cazenovia is proposing.
"It’s the type of project that the neighbors don’t feel is necessary there," Abbott said. "I was elected by the residents of the 5th Ward. What they want is what drives my opinion of it.”
The Niagara County Planning Board approved the moratorium proposal Monday, clearing a hurdle that prevented the council from voting on the measure at its Sept. 4 meeting.
