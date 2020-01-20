The Lockport Planning Board will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday to gather input from residents on the best use for reserved areas of the city.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the hearing will be used to gather input on reserve areas in the Davison Road and Kenan Center land areas.
In September, the Common Council unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on rezoning applications at 360 Davison Road. While the moratorium is in effect, the city is supposed to review the zoning for the property and determine whether it conforms to the city's comprehensive plan.
The former Switzer Building has been eyed by Cazenovia Recovery System as a residential treatment facility and low-income apartments. The proposed project has been very controversial with residents who don't believe it would fit the characteristic of the neighborhood.
In November, Cazenovia applied for an exemption to the city's moratorium in order to apply for a rezoning of the property, but the Common Council has not acted on the exemption application. The Lockport Town Board also refused to act on a rezoning application submitted by Cazenovia.
The company said in November it's considering a lawsuit if the town and city of Lockport reject the project
"Our mission requires us to put people with substance use disorders first in everything that we do, and we will do whatever we can to ensure that our projects receive equal and fair consideration by local municipalities," spokesman Ed Cichon said in a statement in November. "This includes bringing a potential lawsuit against both the city and town of Lockport if they continue to demonstrate a lack of cooperation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.