The proposed rezoning of property at 102 Davison Road to allow for the construction of affordable housing units and a residential drug treatment facility was met with stiff opposition from area residents and others taking part in a virtual public hearing on the matter Wednesday at City Hall.
Despite the fact the general public could not attend the public hearing in person due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place, more than three dozen combined e-mails and phone calls were heard by the council — all but one opposing the rezoning.
Cazenovia Recovery Systems is proposing to redevelop property on Davison Road into a residential drug treatment facility and affordable housing. The property was purchased for $100,000 two years ago by LHC Holdings, a subsidiary of Mulvey Construction Company.
Neighbors in all directions around the former Niagara County Infirmary grounds expressed staunch opposition to the proposed affordable housing and drug rehab facility being built on that property. The site is currently zoned RA (Reserved Area) and residents came out swinging in the 30-minute public hearing to discuss LHC's request to rezone the Davison Road property from RA to Residential 3.
The e-mails and three letters received were read aloud by City Clerk Paul Oates.
Bonner Drive resident Kristen Bernard said she grew up on Davison Road, next to the proposed rezoning.
“It's incomprehensible. R3 zoning will change the dynamics of our neighborhoods drastically,” she said.
“Identity living is not appropriate for this part of Lockport, period. This request is spot zoning. R3 allows for many units close together, very little green space and tall structures. The requesting party will tell you expansion is not in the future plans, but since I've followed this matter from Day One in 2019, I'll remind you that the plans and request have changed several times. We have enough rentals to accommodate the residents of Lockport and we have enough affordable housing available in Lockport so it's not necessary or needed.”
Margo Covel of 51 Coolidge Avenue said she's against the rezoning because she thinks it will have a negative impact on the environment and the community, “by overloading our sewer and water systems, which are already struggling to keep up with the current population in the area.”
Chris Niver of nearby 47 Grasmere Road is a 20-year resident of Carlisle Gardens, an affluent community adjacent to the N.C, Infirmary grounds.
“I strongly believe it's in the better interest of the city and town to insist that the properties are properly zoned to improve the tax base and maintain as much green space as possible,” Niver said.
Maggie and James Hagenbach of 8 Grasmere Road said Mulvey acquired the property knowing the zoning was RA.
“It's not for the city to resolve their problem and have it rezoned,” the Hagenbachs said. “It's in the best interest of the taxpayer residents, for the baseball fields and the Niagara County Golf Course and the potential impact on all city residents not to rezone,” they stated.
Debra and Paul Drinkwalter, 142 Grasmere Road, added, “This is a great place for our children to play sports, while the wildlife is enjoyed roaming in the fantastic green space with little interference. We need to hold on this bit of nature. Please vote, ‘No.’ ”
Most comments were short and to the point. Phone caller Robert Simons 767 Walnut St. said, “I'm calling in to say I'm against any rezoning. I believe it will have dire implications for the city if any changes are made.”
A lawyer representing Cazenovia Recovery Systems submitted a seven-page letter as part of the public hearing, but it was not read aloud. Council President Alderan Mark Devine said a copy of the letter will be posted on the city's website shortly for the public to view.
Other comments opposing the rezoning were read by Oates that were received via e-mail from residents that included David and Anna Beth Kinyon, 117 Windermere Road; Marcia Tilney, 22 Keswick Road; John Sikowski, 39 Independence Drive, Molly Case, 34 Windermere Road, Tom and Sandra Scrace, 17 Allenview Drive; Diane Woods, 30 Windermere Road; Connie Conley, 21 Keswick Road; Nancy Roth, 98 Ambleside Drive; Robert Nodine, 39 Keswick Road; Judy Thunhorst, 44 Grasmere Road; John and Camile Pasceri of 123 Grasmere Road; David and Carol Mellor, 98 Winderere Road; Steve Sinclair, 22 Riddlemount Road; Sharon and Hans Braun,155 Ambleside Drive; Janet Gould, 130 Ambleside Drive; Teresa Niver, 47 Winderere Road; Pamela Ferkins, 102 Windermere Road; Gene Alfonso, 1 Keswick Road; Pat and Shannon Kennedy, 126 Windermere Road; Candice Dussault of 38 Windermere Road; John and Linda Kugler, 691 Davison Road; and John and Susan Coyle, 2 Grasmere Road.
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said she was impressed that the council conducted five different public hearings virtually on Wednesday.
“I was pleased how it went. I honestly think it went smoother than some of the public hearings we've had in person,” Roman said. “I hope that everyone felt that their voice was heard.
The big questions remaining is will anyone go against neighbors and sponsor a resolution in two weeks to approve the rezoning and if it gets that far, will anyone vote to approve it?
“The vote will be in two weeks, but I'm not sure anybody is going to bring it before the council at this point,” Roman said.
