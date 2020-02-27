The Town of Lockport Zoning Board of Appeals decided to continue its public hearing on a proposed zoning variance for the former Switzer Building at its March 24 meeting.
Town Supervisor Mark Crocker said Cazenovia Recovery Systems and LHC Holdings, the company that owns 360 Davison Road, presented their proposal for a zoning variance at the zoning board's Tuesday meeting, and the ZBA members asked "a lot of good solid questions about their intentions."
Crocker himself spoke at the public hearing to explain what uses for R-1 zoned property are acceptable. He said these include single-family housing, educational institutions, churches, libraries, museums, public recreation centers, parks and playgrounds.
Cazenovia, in a Thursday statement, said 360 Davison Road is ideal for a treatment center and housing for individuals on the road to recovery from substance abuse.
"As discussed throughout the process, we believe that this location is ideal for treatment and housing for individuals on the road to recovery. It’s within a vibrant community, close to resources, and has preexisting structures sorely in need of redevelopment that have histories of helping those most in need," Cazenovia spokesman Edward Cichon said. "Like any other applicant or proposal for development, we are simply looking for our project to be equally and appropriately considered. The municipalities were open to development on the property until they learned about Cazenovia Recovery’s potential involvement."
Cichon added that if the proposed new buildings on the property are the main reason for opposition, the company is "open to changing our plans."
The property that once held the county infirmary has been eyed by Cazenovia as a residential treatment facility and site of affordable housing. Its proposal has been controversial with residents who don't believe it would fit the characteristics of their neighborhood.
360 Davison Road is partly in the town and partly in the city, where a six-month moratorium on redevelopment of the property was imposed by the Common Council this past September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.