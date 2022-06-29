Day of Caring returns to Niagara

United Way of Greater Niagara hosted a Day of Caring on Wednesday. Day of Caring is an annual event in which volunteers assist local non-profit organizations with various maintenance and upkeep chores such as painting, wood repair and gardening.
“We are working together to help out local nonprofits to help our community today and strengthen it for tomorrow.” said William Briggs, UWGN marketing and business development associate.
Wednesday's event was the first Day of Caring since 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid pandemic.
“We weren’t exactly sure how many people would be willing to come out and work with us this year, but we’re very thankful for all the volunteers we have,” Briggs said.
More than 200 volunteers participated in 38 projects across Niagara County.
Turnout was "a little bit smaller, but that’s to be expected with coming back after the pandemic,” said Briggs. “We used to have a lot of people doing it every year through the places where they work, so we don’t have some of the connections that we used to, but we also made new connections with local businesses that we haven’t worked with before.”
Briggs oversaw some of the work performed for the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Lockport, where at least 20 volunteers helped to repaint the interiors of the 4-H Training Center bathrooms in preparation for summer day camp and the Niagara County Fair in August. Projects were also done on behalf of agencies including Youth Mentoring Services, Pinnacle Community Services, the Salvation Army of Niagara Falls, YWCA of the Niagara Frontier and Habitat for Humanity, among others.
The event concluded with all volunteers attending an appreciation picnic at the United Way of Greater Niagara office in Sanborn. Burgers and dogs were grilled by members of the Lockport Optimist Club.
Assistance to non-profits through the Day of Caring indirectly aids more than 15,000 youths and about 30,000 people overall in Niagara County and the Tonawandas, Briggs estimated.
“We hope to keep bringing this event back each year around this time,” Briggs said. "Hopefully we’ll have more people volunteering and we can continue to grow, and continue to make an impact.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.